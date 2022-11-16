Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.