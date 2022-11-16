Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

