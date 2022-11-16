Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 104,041 First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF makes up 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 199.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 388,875 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FUMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 130,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,344. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

