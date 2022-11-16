Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,905. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

