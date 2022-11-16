Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after purchasing an additional 223,869 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 950.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $120.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

