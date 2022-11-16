Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. 9,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,033. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.