Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,962,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,785,000 after acquiring an additional 135,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,311,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,896,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 277,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

