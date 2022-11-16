Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 260 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,275. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

