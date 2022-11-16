Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.85. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.74. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

