Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

