Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

LLY stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,566. The company has a market cap of $335.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.