ELIS One Day Volume Tops $354.81 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $354.81 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,517.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010434 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00239353 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32486526 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

