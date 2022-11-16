Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

ELKEF stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

