Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ECF opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.79.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
