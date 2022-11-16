Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ECF opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

