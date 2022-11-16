Elrond Market Cap Hits $1.00 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $27.60 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $42.38 or 0.00255507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,694,391 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

