Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.84. 643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 680,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.
EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $664.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
