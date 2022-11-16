Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP204.0-206.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.91 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.89.

Shares of DAVA opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $170.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

