Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $120.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.16% from the stock’s current price.

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.89.

Endava Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $170.88.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

