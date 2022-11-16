Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

In other news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $58,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,161.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $58,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,161.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Vault by 52.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Vault by 8.2% during the third quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 316,538 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $185,727,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Further Reading

