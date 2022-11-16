Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.08

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 38666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Enerplus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

