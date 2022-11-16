Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.0064

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $88,832.21 and approximately $94,752.25 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00571917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.90 or 0.29790206 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.