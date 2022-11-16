Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 12,260,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Enovix Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 2,920,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,653. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.81. Enovix has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,115. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

