Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Short Interest Update

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

ENTF opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $54,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $102,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

