EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,005 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

NYSE:V traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The firm has a market cap of $398.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

