EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 511 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVV traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.57. The stock had a trading volume of 195,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.29 and a 200 day moving average of $393.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

