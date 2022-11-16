EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.98 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 892,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 14,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,797. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.