EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,077 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 6,131,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

