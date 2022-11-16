EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.41. The stock had a trading volume of 131,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $478.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

