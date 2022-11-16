EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

