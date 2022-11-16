EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 239,984 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,984 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $61,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

