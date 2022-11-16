EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,781 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,781 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $37,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after buying an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

VLO traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. The company had a trading volume of 198,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,631. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

