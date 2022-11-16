EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,960 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,578. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

