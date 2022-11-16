Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 67,334 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 967,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 220,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.62. 15,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

