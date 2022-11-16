Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $7.38 on Wednesday, reaching $649.85. 9,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,804. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $583.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.53.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.