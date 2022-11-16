Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 54.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $657.23 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.53.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

