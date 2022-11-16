Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Equitable stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,151. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Equitable by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

