Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.
Equitable stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.
In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,151. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Equitable by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
