Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 192.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,171,000 after acquiring an additional 97,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 13.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 566,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 154,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 97,460 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

