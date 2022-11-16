Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.79 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00009103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $93.79 million and approximately $625,772.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,529.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00344793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00797458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00625156 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00230420 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,325,882 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

