ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

ESSA opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

A number of research firms recently commented on ESSA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

