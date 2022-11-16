Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,512. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
