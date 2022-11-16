Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,512. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

