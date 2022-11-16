ETHPoW (ETHW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.79 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00022827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $403.73 million and approximately $37.79 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,192,387 coins and its circulating supply is 107,193,019 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,184,919.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.94170795 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $43,717,398.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

