Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Monday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.73) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.03) to €9.70 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.