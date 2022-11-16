Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of EVE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.92% of EVE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EVE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

EVE Trading Down 5.1 %

EVE Company Profile

Shares of NYSE EVEX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 25,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65. EVE has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.34.

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.