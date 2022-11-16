Evercore ISI Cuts System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target to $6.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

SST has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

System1 Price Performance

NYSE SST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,351. System1 has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that System1 will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares in the company, valued at $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,472,875 shares of company stock worth $14,932,529 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in System1 in the third quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in System1 in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Stories

