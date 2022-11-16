Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0030

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $33.02 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

