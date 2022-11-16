Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $842,688.41

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Evmos has a total market cap of $353.10 million and approximately $842,688.41 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00007118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

