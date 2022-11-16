Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.86.
Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 14.9 %
Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
