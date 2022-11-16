Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

