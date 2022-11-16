ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

ExeLED Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ExeLED shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 256,800 shares changing hands.
ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.
