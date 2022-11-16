Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $28,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 68.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 203.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.41. 7,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,140. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. UBS Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

