Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 65.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 457,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 33,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 737,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,224,000 after acquiring an additional 349,671 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $466.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

